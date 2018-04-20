Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest Stories

Track latest news

PM Narendra Modi holds bilateral talks with Hasina, others on CHOGM sidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday had a series of bilateral meetings, including discussions with his Bangladesh counterpart Sheikh Hasina and Seychelles President Danny Faure on the sidelines of the multilateral Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).”Neighbourhood first! Connecting with a neighbour and a close friend, PM Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina had a productive exchange of views on various issues of bilateral interest on the sidelines of CHOGM 2018,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

BJP sees Rahul Gandhi’s ‘invisible hand’ behind Loya death probe pleas, demands apology for ‘conspiracy’

The BJP has launched a fierce attack on the Congress after the Supreme Court rejected petitions seeking probe into Judge B H Loya’s death, and alleged the “invisible hand” behind the pleas was of Rahul Gandhi as part of “a conspiracy to finish the political career” of the ruling party chief Amit Shah. Soon after the Supreme Court passed its order rejecting a batch of petitions in the Loya case, a number of senior BJP leaders blasted the Congress and Gandhi and sought his apology for what they described as attempt to use the judiciary for a political battle aimed at “character assassination” of Shah.

BS Yeddyurappa files nomination papers from Shikaripura

Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa, his senior colleague K S Eshwarappa and prominent Congress leader D K Shivakumar were among those who filed nominations today for the May 12 assembly polls in the state.Yeddyurappa, projected as the party’s chief ministerial candidate, filed the papers from his traditional Shikaripura constituency in Shivamogga district in the presence of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and Union ministers Ananth Kumar and Ramesh Jigajinagi.

RBI’s monetary panel members favour shift in policy stance in June

Reserve Bank may shift to a hawkish monetary stance in June, as per the indications provided in the minutes of the last meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya favoured withdrawal of monetary accommodation in the next policy review meeting scheduled on June 4-5. The minutes of the April MPC meeting released by the RBI has said that Executive Director Michael Debabrata Patra voted for an increase of 25 basis points in April itself, though the majority view of maintaining status quo prevailed.

L-G approves proposal to compensate consumers for unscheduled power cuts in Delhi

In a good news for Delhi residents, Lt Governor Anil Baijal has approved the Kejriwal government’s proposal mandating an hourly compensation of Rs 100 to consumers in case of unscheduled power cuts. The proposal to compensate consumers for unscheduled outages by power discoms in the national capital was approved by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a few days ago and was sent for the L-G’s approval. “Approved proposal for issue of policy directions regarding payment of compensation to consumers in case of power failure,” Baijal tweeted.