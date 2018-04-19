Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

track latest news

Days of incremental change are over: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said days of incremental change are over and Indians have become more inspirational under the BJP-led government at the Centre, taking a dig at the previous governments and their governance of making people dependent on the state. Modi also said that people have more expectations from his government because they know that it can deliver. “People know that when they say something, the Government will listen and do it. Days of incremental change are over,” Prime Minister Modi said while speaking at the ‘Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath’ programme at the iconic Central Hall Westminster here.

Jewellers expects 10% rise in gold sales on Akshaya Tritiya despite high prices

Consumers thronged jewellery showrooms to buy gold on Akshaya Tritiya today with the industry expecting a 10 per cent rise in overall sales even as prices ruled high. Some jewellers like Kerala-based Kalyan Jewellers which has showrooms across the country is expecting over 25 per cent growth in sales. “The sales trend is positive across the country and the southern region has seen good response since morning. The rise in prices has boosted footfalls and sales further,” India Bullion & Jewellers Association director Saurabh Gadgil told PTI.

India will not tolerate those who export terror: PM on surgical strikes

Warning Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asserted that India will not tolerate those who like to export terror and will respond to them “in the language they understand”, as he referred to the 2016 surgical strikes conducted across the LoC. The prime minister, during the ‘Bharat Ki Baat, Sabke Saath’ programme at the iconic Central Hall Westminster here, said when “someone has put a terror export factory in place and makes attempts to attack us from the back, Modi knows how to answer in the same language”.

Yashwant Sinha to hold event with opposition parties in Patna on April 21

Dissident BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, who has floated an apolitical front to attack the Modi government, will hold an event with opposition parties in Patna on April 21 and make a “political announcement”. He declined to share details of the impending exercise, saying he will disclose it on Saturday. “It will be a political announcement,” said the former Union minister, who has turned a trenchant critic of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre but has not quit the BJP yet.

‘How can anybody do such heinous act against a living form of Mata’, says Mehbooba Mufti on Kathua incident

Terming the Kathua rape-murder incident as “alarming”, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has expressed anguish that “a living form of the Mata” has been subjected to such “heinous” act in the land where girls are worshipped as a manifestation of Goddess Durga. Addressing the sixth convocation at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University here , the chief minister said the heinous act of the perpetrators “has shocked us as a society” and showed that the value system was facing a crisis.