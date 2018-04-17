Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest Stories

Track latest stories

Clinical KKR crush Daredevils by 71 runs after Russell carnage

Andre Russell’s 12-ball 41 headlined Kolkata Knight Riders’ clinical performance as they recorded a crushing 71-run victory over Delhi Daredevils to return to winning ways in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here tonight. The result meant Daredevils skipper Gautam Gambhir’s ‘homecoming’ ended on a sour note. Russell’s whirlwind 41, 36 of them coming in sixes, ensured KKR overcame a slow start to post a challenging 200 for nine after they were put in by Gambhir.

Judge acquits Mecca blast accused, quits hours later

A special anti-terror court has acquitted Hindutva preacher Swami Aseemanand and four others in the 11-year-old Mecca Masjid blast case and shortly afterwards the judge resigned, in a stunning move dubbed as “intriguing” by a political party. K Ravinder Reddy, the special judge for NIA cases, tendered his resignation, citing “personal” reasons barely hours after pronouncing the judgement in which he held that the prosecution failed to prove “even a single allegation” against the five accused.

Army man goes missing in Shopian, believed to have joined Hizbul Mujahideen: Police

An army man, who has been missing since Saturday, is believed to have joined terror group Hizbul Mujahideen, along with two others, in Shopian district of South Kashmir, police said. Sepoy Mir Idrees Sultan, a resident of a village in Shopian, was posted with the 12 Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) at Katihar in Bihar and was scheduled to shift to Jharkhand. He had arrived at his native village on April 12 and had been missing since Saturday night, police officials said.

Supreme Court asks Jaiprakash Associates Ltd to deposit Rs 100 crore by May 10

The Supreme Court has asked realty firm Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) to deposit Rs 100 crore with its registry by May 10 to pay back the hassled home buyers who have opted for refund, instead of possession of flats. A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra considered the submission of JAL that in pursuance of the March 21 order, it has already deposited Rs 100 crore with the registry on April 12. The court, on March 21, had asked JAL to deposit Rs 200 crore with its registry in two instalments. It had asked it to deposit Rs 100 crore by April 15 and the rest by May 10.

World Bank forecasts 7.3 pc growth for India this year

The World Bank has forecast a growth rate of 7.3 per cent for India this year and 7.5 per cent for 2019 and 2020, and noted that the country’s economy has recovered from the effects of demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax. “Growth is expected to accelerate from 6.7 in 2017 to 7.3 per cent in 2018 and to subsequently stabilise supported by a sustained recovery in private investment and private consumption,” the World Bank said in its twice-a-year South Asia Economic Focus.