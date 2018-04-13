Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

Track Latest news

Sushma Swaraj, Sitharaman scheduled to be in Beijing on same day on April 24

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are scheduled to be in Beijing on April 24 to attend different meetings of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and interact with their counterparts from the member states. The eight-member SCO, in which India was a latest entrant along with Pakistan, is due to hold its summit in the Chinese city of Qingdao in June. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend the summit and also hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The SCO comprised of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, India and Pakistan.

Unnao gangrape case: HC slams UP govt over delay in MLA’s arrest; FIR registered finally

As outrage mounted over the alleged gangrape of a minor girl over a year ago, the Allahabad High Court today rebuked the UP government for being tardy in arresting the prime accused, BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar, despite an FIR against him, warning that it may be forced to observe that the “law and order has collapsed in the state”. The FIR itself came days after the Unnao girl tried to self-immolate in front of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s house on Sunday accusing authorities of inaction, and the death of her father in custody the next day allegedly after being beaten up by the politician’s brother and their henchmen in front of policemen.

Centre sets up 13-member task force for unmanned aerial vehicle tech road map

The central government has announced setting up of a 13-member task force, headed by Union minister Jayant Sinha, to prepare a road map for the implementation of unmanned aerial vehicle technology. The task force to fast-track the roll-out of UAV technology would submit its report in six months. It would develop a roadmap with implementable recommendations for central as well as state governments, industry and research institutions, an official release said.

Startups gets 100% tax relief on up to Rs 10 cr funding from angel, other investors

In a major relief to budding entrepreneurs, the government today allowed startups to avail full tax concession on investments up to Rs 10 crore from investors, including angel financiers. The decision would address a key issue faced by angel investors who put money in startups during early growth stage, and would also provide level playing field for all investors. The Commerce and Industry Ministry came out with a notification saying a startup can apply for seeking tax concession under the section 56 of I-T act. The section 56 provides for taxation of funds received by an entity.

ICICI loan enquiry: IT sends second notice; CBI questions 2 executives

Investigators have widened their probe into the Rs 3,250-crore ICICI bank-Videocon loan case with the Income Tax Department issuing a second notice to Deepak Kochhar, husband of ICICI bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, and the CBI questioning a director of his firm and a close aide of businessman Venugopal Dhoot. Sources in the tax department said Kochhar was issued a fresh notice as it received a “part reply” from him in connection with its tax evasion probe with links to the Videocon bank loan case.