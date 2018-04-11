Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

Track latest news

‘ToR of 15th Finance Commission against progressive states’

Three non-BJP ruled southern states and Union Territory Puducherry have come out against the Terms of Reference stipulated by the Centre in the 15th Finance Commission for devolution of funds to states. At a conclave of finance ministers of southern states, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry opined that ToR was in contradiction to the principles of Federalism enshrined in the Constitution and also would result in revenue loss to performing states.

Unnao gangrape: BJP MLA’s kin arrested; SIT probe ordered

The police have arrested Atul Singh, brother of a BJP MLA, in connection with the gangrape of an 18-year-old woman and the custodial death of her father in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, as an SIT was formed to probe the incident. A plea was also moved in the Supreme Court for a CBI probe in the matter. “The Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Additional Director General (ADG) of Police (Lucknow zone) will go into the entire gamut of issues involved in the incident,” ADG (Law and Order) Anand Kumar told a press conference.

Uttar Pradesh govt decides to withdraw rape case against Swami Chinmayananda

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to withdraw a rape and kidnapping case against former union minister Swami Chinmayananda, official sources said. A letter in this regard has been sent to the district administration on March 6 on behalf of the government, the sources said. Subsequently, the Shahjahanpur administration had on March 9 written to the prosecution officer of the case for its withdrawal.

Parliament washout: PM Narendra Modi to observe fast on April 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will observe a day-long fast on Thursday along with BJP MPs to protest the “undemocratic” actions of the Congress which led to the washout of the Budget session of Parliament, while party chief Amit Shah will hold a sit-in at Hubli in poll-bound Karnataka on the same day, the BJP announced. According to sources, the party will also observe the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule, a social reformer from backward caste, on April 11 as Samta Divas (equality day).

IPL 2018: Sam Billings star in Chennai Super Kings thrilling 5-wicket victory

IPL 2018: Sam Billings played a little gem as Chennai Super Kings once again pulled off a thrilling chase beating Kolkata Knight Riders by five wickets in an IPL encounter. Chasing a stiff target of 203, CSK won the match with a ball to spare as Ravindra Jadeja deposited military medium stuff from R Vinay Kumar into stands. The India discard bowled a forgettable final over where CSK needed 17 runs to win.