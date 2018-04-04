Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest Stories

Track breaking news

Half of European flights face delays after computer failure

European air travellers faced mass disruption today with up to half of all flights delayed after the system that manages air traffic for the continent broke down. Nearly 15,000 flights could be held up by the problem, acording to Eurocontrol, the Brussels-based agency in charge of managing Europe’s skies. Several of the EU’s biggest airports, including Amsterdam’s Schiphol, warned of problems and advised passengers to check on their flights because of the computer breakdown.

Videocon loan case: I-T dept issues notice to Deepak Kochhar

The Income Tax Department has issued a notice to Deepak Kochhar, husband of ICICI bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar, in connection with its tax evasion probe in the Videocon bank loan case, officials said. They said the notice has been issued, under section 131 (power regarding discovery, production of evidence) of the I-T Act, to Deepak Kochhar in his capacity as the Managing Director (MD) of the firm NuPower Renewables. He has been asked, they said, to furnish details of his personal finances, Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for the last few years and business transactions with the firm apart from other financial details of the company.

I&B withdraws fake news norms after PM order

Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday ordered the I&B Ministry to cancel its contentious guidelines on fake news after widespread criticism and outcry by journalists and the opposition who dubbed these norms an attempt to “muzzle” the free press. Soon after, the Information and Broadcasting ministry issued a statement, saying the press release regarding fake news put out by it last night “stands withdrawn.”

Houses of Dalit MLA, ex-MLA set afire in Rajasthan

The houses of a sitting and a former MLA, both Dalits, were set afire by a violent mob this afternoon in Rajasthan’s Karauli district following which curfew was imposed in the area, a senior official said. A mob comprising nearly 5,000 people set ablaze houses of sitting MLA Rajkumari Jatav and former MLA Bharosilal Jatav in the Hindaun City, District Collector, Karauli, Abhimanyu Kumar told PTI. While Rajkumari Jatav is from the ruling BJP, Bharosilal Jatav is a former Congress legislator who also served as a minister in the state. The incident occurred a day after Rajasthan and several other states saw large scale protests and violence during a ‘bandh’ called by Dalit organisations.

How bad land acquisition law is hobbling infrastructure development

The UPA’s Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Act 2013—a bad law that the present NDA government tried to change, but didn’t succeed—has become too heavy a cross for infrastructure development to carry. As per a report in The Indian Express (IE), land acquisition costs have shot up 300%, from `0.8 crore in FY13 to Rs 3.2 crore in the first nine months of FY18.