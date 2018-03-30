Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

Track latest news

Chaos at Delhi Airport due to delays in baggage clearance

Chaos prevailed at Terminal 3 of Indira Gandhi International Airport here today as hundreds of passengers faced delays in baggage clearance, leading to long queues and flight delays. The problem in the baggage handling system affected flight operations, with Vistara Airline issuing a statement late in the evening, saying bags were not being loaded on to the flights and that the airline had taken up the issue with the airport officials.

Congress expels Karnataka MLA after he decides to join BJP

The Congress expelled senior Congress MLA Malikayya Venkayya Guttedar after he announced his decision to quit the ruling party in the state and join BJP ahead of the May 12 assembly polls in Karnataka. Guttedar, a six-time MLA from Afzalpur and a former minister, was unhappy with the party and its state leadership for some time, over Chief Minister Siddaramaiah not considering him for ministership.

Decision of re-test in favour of students: CBSE chief on paper leak

Under attack over board paper leaks, CBSE Chairperson Anita Karwal said that the decision to hold re-examination of two subjects was taken in “favour of the students” and the new dates for the tests would be announced soon. The remarks came a day after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), in a circular, said that students would have to take re-test for Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics subjects.

GSLV mission successful, GSAT-6A satellite put into orbit

Scripting yet another success story, ISRO yesterday placed into orbit its latest communication satellite GSAT-6A launched on board its geosynchronous rocket GSLV-F08 from the spaceport. At the end of the 27-hour countdown, the 49.1-metre Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV-F08), fitted with indigenously developed cryogenic third stage, lifted off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre here at 4.56 pm and soared majestically into the clear sky.

How increased import duties on electronics/hardware sub-sector will only increase smartphone prices

The vision of Digital India programme has been to transform India into a digitally empowered society and a knowledge economy. One of the reasons for the widespread reach of the Digital India programme to every nook and corner of the country has been the availability of smartphones.