Morning News Bulletin: Track latest stories

Track latest news

Steve Smith banned for one Test; Australia’s day of shame ends in 322-run rout, big win for South Africa

Australian cricket’s day of shame ended in a crushing 322-run defeat by South Africa on the fourth day of the the third Test at Newlands today. Set an unlikely 430 to win, Australia were bowled out for a paltry 107, with fast bowler Morne Morkel taking five for 23. It was a fittingly dismal end to the match for Australia after they were caught up in a ball-tampering scandal on Saturday which sent shockwaves through the sport. Skipper Steve Smith was subsequently banned for one match by the ICC, just hours after he and vice-captain David Warner had stood down from their positions for the remainder of the match.

Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Narendra Modi over data sharing; BJP hits back at Congress president

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over allegations of data sharing from his official App without users’ consent, a charge the BJP trashed. Gandhi also accused the media of “burying” the story. His attack on the prime minister was based on a media report in which a French vigilante hacker has purportedly alleged that data was stolen from his official App — NaMo App — without consent of the users. “Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India’s Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

Good news for job seekers! Higher recruitment and better compensation expected this year, says survey

With recruitment seeing a steady rise in the last quarter of the preceding year, the recruitment market appears to be well on its way to recovering from the recession it faced in the first half of 2017. This was noted by Wisdomjobs.com, the online recruitment and career solutions portal, in its report Hiring Pattern and Compensation Analysis in 2018.

Cambridge Analytica-Facebook scandal effect Here’s why India needs its privacy policy at the earliest

While law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has warned Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg that he will not hesitate to summon him to India in case the data of Indians is stolen in the manner that Cambridge Analytica did with that of 50 million Americans, what India really needs is to fast-forward its own privacy law that will deal with issues like this. Indeed, even before the Cambridge Analytica issue blew up, India had been dealing with privacy activists campaigning against the information Aadhaar has.

Narendra Modi’s employment woes: How Aadhaar-based headcount can help

The recent hold up of ‘Locals’, the economic lifeline of Mumbai, reportedly by some students, has once again highlighted the urgent need for job creation, a priority mission in which the government has not been able to make much headway so far.