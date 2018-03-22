Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest Stories

Track latest stories

BJP, Congress trade charges over Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook-Cambridge Analytica ‘data scandal’

The BJP and the Congress yesterday traded charges over a Facebook data scandal involving private firm Cambridge Analytica, with the ruling party accusing its rival of “data theft” to woo voters ahead of 2019 Lok Sabha polls, a claim the opposition party rejected. he Congress also hit back alleging that the “BJP’s factory of fake news has produced one more fake product”, and accused it of hiring the firm’s services in several elections, including in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Delhi govt presents first outcome budget, seeks to fix LG’s accountability

The AAP government has presented its first Outcome Budget in the Delhi Assembly, seeking to fix accountability of all the stakeholders, including the Lieutenant Governor (LG), through new monitoring units, in planning and executing the city administration’s programmes and schemes. Anyone responsible for a delay in timely completion of various schemes and programmes, be it bureaucrats, ministers and even the LG, should be held accountable for it, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, while tabling the Outcome Budget.

Samajwadi Party chief meets MLAs; attacks BJP

Ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today held a meeting with his party MLAs and attended a dinner where his uncle Shivpal Yadav was also present. Akhilesh during meeting with party legislators discussed strategy for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls with them while attacking the BJP for fielding an extra candidate. “If the BJP had morality and cared for democratic values, it would not have fielded the ninth candidate. It seems the BJP does not mind mal-practices and is functioning in an autocratic manner,” Akhilesh Yadav said while addressing party legislators.

Ola drivers call off stir; talks with Uber today: MNS

Drivers of app-based cab service Ola today called off their three-day-old strike, the transport wing of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, spearheading the stir, said. Claiming “victory” for the “owner-operators” of Ola cabs in Mumbai and other places, the MNS, in a statement tonight, said the Ola management, during their talks with the police and the wing’s representatives earlier in the day, has given a written commitment on meeting the various demands.

SC asks Jaiprakash Associates Ltd to deposit Rs 200 cr by May 10

The Supreme Court has realty firm Jaiprakash Associates Limited (JAL) to deposit Rs 200 crore with its registry in two instalments for paying back the home buyers, who have opted for refund instead of getting possession of flats. A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud asked the real estate firm to deposit Rs 100 crore by April 15 and the rest by May 10.

The Chinese lapping up Hindi popular cinema says as much about them as it does about Bollywood

Bollywood has always been India’s surest bet on soft power—yoga is too globalised and diffused now to be a reliable wager. Bollywood has captured popular imagination of India abroad like no other pop-culture/high-culture export has done.