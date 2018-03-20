Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest Stories

Track latest news

Karnataka Cabinet decides to recommend religious minority tag to Lingayat community, sparks row

The Karnataka Cabinet yesterday decided to recommend to the Centre grant of religious minority status for the numerically strong Lingayat and Veerashaiva Lingayat community, a move that has stoked a huge row just months ahead of Assembly polls in the state. The decision that is fraught with political implications is seen as an attempt by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to wean away a section of the community towards the Congress. BJP chief ministerial candidate B S Yeddyurappa hails from the Lingayat community.

Bandhan Bank IPO subscribed 14.62 times

The initial public offer of Bandhan Bank was subscribed 14.62 times on the last day of bidding today. The IPO to raise Rs 4,473 crore received bids for 1,22,08,89,720 shares against the total issue size of 8,34,96,347 shares, according to the data available with the NSE till 1930 hrs. Qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) category was subscribed 38.67 times, non institutional investors 13.89 times and retail investors 1.18 times, merchant banking sources said.

Facebook rocked by new data breach scandal

Facebook shares plunged today following revelations that a firm working for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign harvested data on 50 million users, as analysts warned the social media giant’s business model could be at risk. Calls for investigations came on both sides of the Atlantic after Facebook responded to the explosive reports of misuse of its data by suspending the account of Cambridge Analytica, a British communications firm hired by Trump’s 2016 campaign.

India’s net exports not doing well: Bibek Debroy

India’s net exports are not doing well even as the global economy is on the recovery path, Bibek Debroy, the head of Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) and Niti Aayog Member, said today. Debroy further highlighted that India is facing a dilemma from the point of view of pushing exports, as exporters would like exchange rate to depreciate, however exchange rate might not depreciate as much as exporters want because of capital inflows.

PM’s Employment Scheme: Only 9 pct of 4 lakh applicants get loans

Less than 9% of the roughly four lakh applicants under the Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) have been granted loans so far in the 11 months to February. Data from the ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) show that banks have disbursed loans to only 36,109 applicants.