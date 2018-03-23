Morning News Bulletin: Track Latest Stories

TRACK LATEST NEWS

Birla to be Chairman of merged Vodafone-Idea entity; Balesh Sharma new CEO

Telecom operators Vodafone India and Idea Cellular yesterday announced the leadership team for their soon-to-be-merged entity, with Kumar Mangalam Birla as the non-executive Chairman and Balesh Sharma as the new CEO. The merger – slated to create India’s largest telecom operator in terms of customer base and revenue market share – is expected to be completed by June this year, subject to statutory approvals.

Cambridge Analytica’s footprints in Cong’s Gujarat campaign: BJP

The BJP has stepped up its attack on Rahul Gandhi over his party’s alleged links with Cambridge Analytica, saying its “footprints” were visible in the opposition party’s campaign in Gujarat and suggested that it had a role in the Congress chief’s use of the term “Gabbar Singh Tax”. The data analytics firm is known for its “aggressive and fake news” campaign, party leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters, suggesting that it had a role in Gandhi’s social media campaign and the Congress’ “poisonous” electioneering in Gujarat.

Aadhaar robust, nationally on-line verifiable ID: UIDAI to SC

The Aadhaar issuing authority, UIDAI, has no data on those who have been denied benefits for want of the 12-digit biometric identification number, the Supreme Court was informed. The information was given by Ajay Bhushan Pandey, CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) after the top court asked him whether there was any official data on how many persons have been denied benefits either due to want of Aadhaar or due to failure of their authentication.



Trump announces $60 billion tariffs on Chinese imports

US President Donald Trump today imposed USD 60 billion of tariffs on Chinese imports to punish the country for its “unfair” seizure of American intellectual property, a move that could escalate the already tense trade relations between the world’s two biggest economies. Trump directed the US trade representative to level tariffs on about USD 60 billion worth of Chinese imports after a seven-month investigation into the intellectual property theft, which has been a longstanding point of contention in US-China trade relations.

On World Water Day, Mercedes-Benz India launches waterless car wash – Here is how it works

On Thursday, India’s largest luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz launched a home use cleaning solution for its cars called Quick and Clean: Waterless Car Washing. A trend that is picking up in the West, dry wash, or waterless wash, is a novel concept that promises to give a better finish than water wash by cleaning the vehicle without affecting the environment, preserving water and enhancing the life of body paint.