More universities to get Institutions of Eminence tag: Check out the names that are in the list

This time, the panel has recommended two institutions under greenfield category.

The government is in the process of selecting another 14 universities and institutes for the status of Institutions of Eminence. The decision is expected to be taken sometime in the next week. According to a report in The Indian Express, the Expert Committee has identified 19 contenders for the coveted tag.

This time, the panel has recommended two institutions under greenfield category — Bharti Airtel-backed Satya Bharti University and Krea University in Andhra Pradesh.

Among the institutions that have been recommended under private sector are Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, VIT, Jamia Hamdard University, Shiv Nadar University, Azim Premji University, Ashoka University, Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology, OP Jindal Global University, Indian Institute for Human Settlements and Institute of Public Health Sciences, IE reports.

The panel has suggested seven names for the eminence tag under the public category. They are Banaras Hindu University, Tezpur University, Savitribai Phule Pune University, University of Hyderabad, Aligarh Muslim University, Panjab University and Andhra University.

This year in July, the Government shortlisted six institutions of eminence including three from the public sector and three from the private sector. Under public sector, IIS-Bangalore, IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi. Jio Institute, BITS-Pilani and Manipal University was selected under the private category.

Reliance Foundation’s Jio, which created a massive controversy, was selected under Green Field Category.

The aim of the eminence scheme is to bring higher educational institutions in top 500 of world ranking in the next 10 years. Under this scheme, each public institution will get financial assistance up to Rs 1,000 crore over the period of five years under this scheme.