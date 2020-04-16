More trouble for Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi: ED files money laundering case

Published: April 16, 2020 8:45:23 PM

An Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been filed by the agency based on a Delhi Police FIR.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat leader Maulana Saad Kandhalvi, trusts liked to the Jamaat and others, officials said on Thursday.

They said an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) has been filed by the agency based on a Delhi Police FIR.
A criminal case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has been filed, a senior official said.

The Delhi Police’s crime branch had, on March 31, lodged an FIR against seven people, including the cleric, on a complaint by Station House Officer of Nizamuddin police station for holding a congregation of Tablighi Jamaat followers in alleged violation of the orders against large gatherings to contain the spread of coronavirus.

