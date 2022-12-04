More trouble for perfume baron Badruddin Ajmal, Assam Congress leader files complaint against controversial remarks

Congress leader Debabrata Saikia on Sunday lodged a police complaint against AIUDF supremo and Lok Sabha MP from Assam Badruddin Ajmal over his remarks purportedly targeting the Hindu community, adding to the string of cases disapproving of his controversial comments.

Saikia, the Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly, lodged a complaint against Ajmal at Simaluguri Police Station in Sivasagar district.

He said Ajmal’s comments has “deliberately caused disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will towards the Hindu population, particularly Hindu women of India”.

The remarks “promoted enmity” between different groups on the grounds of religion, and the situation might aggravate if stringent action is not taken against Ajmal, Saikia claimed.

The Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) has already filed complaints against the Dhubri MP in different parts of the state, while the youth wing of the Trinamool Congress has also given a written submission before the police over the issue on Saturday. Ajmal, in an interview to a media house on Friday, had commented on women and Hindu men as well as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, purportedly as a response to the CM’s remarks on ‘love jihad’.

The perfume baron, who is revered as a ‘Maulana’, reportedly advised Hindus to marry young to give birth to more children like Muslims.

As the remarks led to a backlash, the MP apologised on Saturday and said he was “ashamed” of the controversy it stoked.

Ajmal, however, maintained that his comments were twisted and he had not targeted any community.

Police have confirmed receiving the complaints and said investigation has been started in the matter.