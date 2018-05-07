More trouble for Gurmeet Ram Rahim: Now, Dera chief’s former driver says this to Panchkula court. (PTI)

Khatta Singh, an ex-driver of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim has once again recorded his statement. The statement was recorded on Saturday before the Special CBI court in Haryana’s Panchkula. Singh told the court that Dera Sacha Sauda chief had ordered the murder of Sirsa based Journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati.

Singh first apologised to the court for retracting from his statement, citing threat of his life. The Tribune quoted Singh as saying, “He was under tremendous pressure due to the threat to his life. I gained confidence and courage to make a statement without any fear and pressure as accused Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh is behind bars for rapes.”

Singh further said that he used to Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa daily and had grown proximity to Gurmeet Ram Rahim. Singh was appointed driver of Dera Sacha Sauda chief during 1996-97.

The Supreme court on Friday dismissed the appeal filed by Dera chief against Punjab and Haryana high court. The Punjab and Haryana High court had allowed Khatta Singh to depose afresh in the two murder cases.

“Sometimes you don’t need to interfere when you know the harsh reality of life,” a bench of Justices A K Sikri and Ashok Bhushan was quoted as saying by PTI. The court said this while dismissing Ram Rahim’s appeal.

The division bench of the apex court also said it would not like to interfere with the high court order. The top court further asked the trial court not to be influenced by the observations of the court.

Singh, who had retracted from his statement in 2012, approached the special CBI court last year after Ram Rahim’s conviction in rape cases. Singh had in 2007 told the CBI officials that he had information about the meeting between Ram Rahim and his men before Dera follower Ranjit Singh was murdered on July 10, 2002. Singh also claimed that he had information on the murder of Ram Chander Chhatrapati, the editor of a Sirsa-based newspaper.

The trial court in August last year had sentenced Gurmeet Ram Rahim to 20 years in prison for rape and sexual exploitation of two of his women followers between 1999 and 2001.