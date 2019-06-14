More trouble for ex-Haryana CM OP Chautala? Delhi Police recovers mobile from his Tihar cell

The Delhi Police on Friday said it has recovered a mobile phone, charger, and wires and also few tobacco packets from the prison cell of former Haryana chief minister OP Chautala in Tihar jail during a surprise check. Chautala serving a 10-year jail term awarded by the Delhi High Court in a disproportionate assets case in the year 2015. The police also added that two more inmates were kept in Chautala\u2019s cell. One of them Ramesh has taken the responsibility for items that have be recovered. The Tihar Jail authorities are, however, are probing on whether the mobile that was recovered by the police was being used by Chautala himself. The former CM returned to the jail after a 21-day furlough on Wednesday. In 1997, Chautala's brother Pratap Singh had accused him of garnering assets disproportionate to his known income. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act was filed subsequently. Last year in August, the Delhi High Court permitted him to summon the records related to 1997 FIR, the probe officer in the case, revenue records of his village along with other documents in order to confirm his partnership. Apart from this case, Chautala is also undergoing trial in another disproportionate assets case that was registered by the CBI in the year 2006, accusing him of having assets worth Rs 6.09 crore.\u00a0Son of former deputy prime minister Chaudhary Devi Lal, he had been chief minister of Haryana from 1989-1990, July 12, 1990 to July 17 1990, March 22, 1991, to April 6, 1991, and then from July 24, 1999 to March 4, 2004.\u00a0In June 2008, he along with 53 others was charged in connection with the appointment of as many as 3,206 junior basic teachers in Haryana during 1999\u20132000.\u00a0His party Indian National Lok Dal is at present the main Opposition party in the state of Haryana. His son Abhay Singh Chautala is the leader of Opposition in state Assembly.