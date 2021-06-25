More trouble for Anil Deshmukh! After raids, ED says 10 Mumbai bar owners paid Rs 4 crore to ex-Maharashtra HM for three months

The ED has registered a case against Anil Deshmukh based on an FIR filed by the CBI in April. (File)

Troubles appear to be mounting for former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, who is facing money-laundering allegations. According to a report by The Indian Express, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has found a money trail of Rs 4 crore linked to Deshmukh. The money was allegedly paid to Anil Deshmukh for three months by about 10 Mumbai bar owners. The ED has already conducted raids at four locations today which included Deshmukh’s Nagpur and Mumbai residences in connection with its probe into the money-laundering case.

The probe agency also searched the residences of Deshmukh’s personal assistant Kundan Shinde and personal secretary Sanjeev Palande. Both were later taken to ED’s Ballard Estate office for questioning in the Deshmukh case. According to reports, the ED has already recorded statements of over 10 bar owners.

The ED’s investigation is in line with the Central Bureau of Investigation’s probe into allegations that Deshmukh had asked police officers, including Sachin Vaze, to extort Rs 100 crore each month from 1,750 bars and restaurants in Mumbai. Vaze was arrested in the Antilia Bomb scare case and Mansukh Hiran murder case. He was an assistant police inspector (API) with Mumbai Police and is currently in NIA’s custody.

Vaze and former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh have levelled extortion allegations against the NCP leader, which the former minister has denied.

The ED has registered a case against Anil Deshmukh based on an FIR filed by the CBI in April. On the other hand, Vaze had earlier accused Shiv Sena leader and Transport Minister Anil Parab of corruption besides Deshmukh in a letter to the NIA. Vaze also alleged that Anil Deshmukh had demanded Rs 2 crore for the now-suspended API’s reinstatement in the Mumbai Police in 2020. After a suspension that lasted a decade and a half in a case of custodial death, Vaze rejoined the Mumbai Police in 2020.