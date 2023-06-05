More train accident survivors reach TN

A special train from Bhadrak arrived here on Monday with 17 more survivors of the Odisha train accident and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said a clarity would emerge in a day or two on the status of six Tamil Nadu passengers.A Southern Railway spokesperson said 17 passengers arrived by the special train and authorities made necessary arrangements to cater to their requirements.

Speaking to reporters, Udhayanidhi said authorities have directly spoken to two passengers from the State and they were safe.Co-passengers of six others have said that they were safe and the coaches of these six persons were among the unaffected, he said.However, authorities could not directly speak to these six Tamil Nadu passengers, the Minister said adding clarity on their whereabouts would emerge in day or two.

He exuded confidence that all the six passengers from Tamil Nadu were safe, going by the co-passengers’ account. The Minister spoke to reporters on the sidelines of an event held here on Monday.So far, over 135 survivors of the June 2 accident in Odisha involving trains including the Coromandel Express have reached Chennai from the eastern state.