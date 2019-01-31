More than Nine lakh Prawn hatchlings released in Palk Bay of Rameswaram to encourage artificial breeding

By: | Published: January 31, 2019 4:29 PM

With new lease of life given by the government, the breeding programme would not only give a boost to their quantity but also provide a new livelihood to fishermen once the fishing season starts in Rameswaram.

Source: Reuters

In a bid to encourage prawn business, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute released over 9 lakh Prawn hatchlings in Palk Bay of Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram.

The move is part of the Prawn Fish Artificial Breeding Programme which focuses on promoting the level of prawns in the sea up until there is a fishing ban in place.

The quaint town of Rameswaram is situated on the Pamban Island which is in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. Known for Ramanathaswamy Temple, a Hindu pilgrimage site with ornate corridors, huge sculpted pillars and sacred water tanks, Rameswaram attracts a lot of tourists. It is also a site where devotees take bath in the holy waters of Agni Theertham, which is situated off the beach in the east of the temple.

And not just in the view of pilgrimage, Rameswaram is known for its natural beauty as well. The Gandamadana Parvatham is known for its picturesque views. It is said that a chakra (wheel) found here has an imprint of Lord Ram’s feet.

