More than 90 percent marks! Gangster Arun Gawli tops examination on Gandhism inside jail

Gawli scored 74 out of a total of 80 marks in the examination.

In a surprising bit of news, gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli has topped an examination based on the ideas of Mahatma Gandhi. Gawli, who is serving life imprisonment for murder, appeared in the exam which is an annual exercise at Nagpur central jail. A former politician, Gawli scored 74 out of a total of 80 marks in the examination, Zee News reports. As many as 160 prisoners had appeared for the exam.

Well, this is not the first time Gawli has surprised through his gesture. At the time of making of a Bollywood movie on his life, Gawli had opined that the director and actor should not produce him as ‘hero’ on the big screen. Upon his meeting with model-turned-actor Arjun Rampal, he told the actor that this is the story of most of the people of our country, who could go on various levels just to survive. He wanted his life to be narrated the way it was.

Arjun, who was recently present at FICCI Frames 2017 along with director Ashim Ahluwalia, described the experience of meeting the gangster in person, saying, “When Arun Gawli came out on parole and we had the opportunity to meet him and he said he doesn’t want to be shown as a hero. He asked us to tell his story the way it is.”

The movie was released in July, 2017.

Gawli was awarded life imprisonment in August 2012 for the murder of Shiv Sena MLA Kamalakar Jamsandekar in 2008.