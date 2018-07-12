More than 50 Afghan export firms to visit India to explore business ties

More than 500 Indian companies will be meeting the Afghan delegation to forge new business relationships and discuss potential investment opportunities at the ‘Made in Afghanistan, Nature’s Best’ meet, to be held in New Delhi from July 13.

In an effort to further strengthen commercial and economic ties between Afghanistan and India as well as boost Afghan agriculture exports to south Asia, a delegation comprising representatives from more than 50 Afghan export firms will be coming to India on a two-day visit later this week. The event underscores the growing economic interconnection between the two countries. Last year, Afghan President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani Ahmadzai implemented air cargo incentives that led to first direct air shipments of Afghan produces to the New Delhi and Mumbai airports.

More than 500 Indian companies will be meeting the Afghan delegation to forge new business relationships and discuss potential investment opportunities at the ‘Made in Afghanistan, Nature’s Best’ meet, to be held in New Delhi from July 13. Funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), the event is expected to give Indian commercial importers an opportunity to connect with Afghan exporters and explore business relationships.

The event will feature Afghan export firms showcasing their produces. Agriculture plays a significant role in Afghanistan’s economy. According to the World Bank, more fresh and dried fruits are exported from Afghanistan than any other products. Fruit exports grew at 208% from 2012 to 2015, while nut exports increased at a rate of 73% during the same period.

Our agriculture export growth is likely to continue as south Asian economies expand and Afghanistan’s trade environment continues to improve,” said Naseer Ahmad Durrani, minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock, in an official release. India-Afghanistan trade is currently over $700 million and grew 30% due to opening of dedicated air freight corridor service. India’s main export items to Afghanistan are textiles, pharmaceuticals, tobacco, iron & steel and electrical machinery, while it imports fruits and nuts, gums and resins, coffee, tea and spices.