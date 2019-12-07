More needs to be done to ensure quality education, healthcare to all citizens: President Ram Nath Kovind

By: |
Published: December 7, 2019 12:38:04 PM

"AIIMS-Jodhpur was set up with a mission to provide healthcare facilities and medical education in this region (southern Rajasthan). It has a critical role in implementation of health programmes of the government. AIIMS-Jodhpur is also fulfilling the role of an state-of-the-art research centre," he said.

quality education, healthcare, citizens, President, Ram Nath Kovind, AIIMS, AIIMS jodhpurPresident Ram Nath Kovind. (PTI)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday said the nation has made great strides in many spheres, including healthcare, but more is needed to be done to ensure quality education and healthcare services are accessible to all citizens. “We need to do more to ensure that quality education and healthcare services are accessible to all citizens, especially to those living in rural areas and remote parts of the country,” Kovind said at the second convocation of AIIMS-Jodhpur. He said AIIMS-Jodhpur was the preferred choice for students after AIIMS-Delhi.

“AIIMS-Jodhpur was set up with a mission to provide healthcare facilities and medical education in this region (southern Rajasthan). It has a critical role in implementation of health programmes of the government. AIIMS-Jodhpur is also fulfilling the role of an state-of-the-art research centre,” he said. He said the institution has also worked to uplift heath of tribal and other people and has provided consultation to over 24 lakh people.

The president asked the students and doctors to maintain professionalism and improve life of people, using their skills. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan also asked the students to follow values like truth, love and compassion to be successful in life. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were also present at the event.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. More needs to be done to ensure quality education, healthcare to all citizens: President Ram Nath Kovind
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Advertisement
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Preserve bodies of 4 accused in vet rape and murder case till Dec 9: Telangana HC
2In touch with Pakistan on unhindered consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
3Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019: CM, speaker, ministers to try their luck in second phase polling on Saturday