‘More important matters to address’: SC junks plea against stand-up comic Anubhav Bassi for ‘humiliating’ lawyers

The Supreme Court of India has rejected a petition seeking action against stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for allegedly insulting lawyers and the judicial system during his show ‘Bas Kar Bassi’.

Written by India News Desk
Updated:
anubhav singh bassi| supreme court today|
Justice Kaul remarked, "I think there are better things for you people to do, really." (Photo: Indian Express)

The Supreme Court has rejected a petition calling for action against stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi for his alleged derogatory remarks about lawyers and the judicial system on his show, ‘Bas Kar Bassi’. 

The bench, comprising Justices S K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia, expressed confusion, “What is this writ petition under Article 32 (of the Constitution)? Both of us can’t understand what you want.”

Also Read: Supreme Court mulls referring Delhi govt's plea on Centre's ordinance to Constitution bench

Article 32 of the Constitution allows citizens to approach the Supreme Court when they believe their fundamental rights have been violated.

During the proceedings, advocate Farhat Warsi, the petitioner, informed the court, “I came across a video on Youtube named ‘Bas Kar Bassi’ and I saw that the respondent Anubhav Bassi has humiliated the advocates, the judicial system…,” 
However, the bench dismissed the plea, observing that others are responsible for addressing such matters and advised the petitioner to focus on her concerns. Justice Kaul remarked, “I think there are better things for you people to do, really.”

Supreme Court

First published on: 18-07-2023 at 11:13 IST

