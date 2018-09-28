More equal: Apex court strikes down adultery law

Supreme Court

In a historic judgment, the Supreme Court on Thursday struck down a colonial-era anti-adultery law, saying it was unconstitutional and discriminatory, dented the individuality of women and treated them as “chattel of husbands”. While adultery would no longer be a criminal offence, the bench held that it should continue to be treated as a civil wrong, and can be a ground for divorce.

“A woman cannot be asked to think as a man or as how the society desires. Such a thought is abominable, for it slaughters her core identity. And, it is time to say that a husband is not the master,” the court held.