More embarrassment for BJP, now party’s Dalit MP Savitri Bai Phule calls Jinnah a ‘maha purush’

Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dalit MP Savitri Bai Phule today added fuel to the ongoing controversy over Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s portrait inside the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) saying that the latter was a great person. News agency ANI reported that the Bharaich MP even lauded Jinnah’s role in attaining independence in 1947.

“Jinnah was a ‘maha purush’ (great person) and will always remain so. He had contributed in country’s independence,” the BJP leader was quoted as saying by ANI.

Jinnah’s portrait that is in the question is installed inside the students’ union hall of the AMU. The BJP appears to have divided over displaying of Jinnah’s image inside a university. While several BJP leaders have voiced their opposition to such a move, many have called Jinnah a ‘maha purush’ who contributed to the nation.

The controversy started when Aligarh MP Satish Gautam had in a letter sought an explanation from the university for displaying Jinnah’s image. The university has however, said that his image was installed in 1938 when the students’ union had conferred lifetime membership on him in 1938. However, BJP came in for embarrassment when its own UP minister Swami Prasad Maurya said that Jinnah was a great leader and demanded to expel Gautam from the party.

Phule had been very critical of the BJP-led state and the central governments in recent times. During a rally recently, Phule had said that she will not allow discrimination against the Dalits and vowed to fight for the cause of poor throughout her life. She had also lashed out at the government over its failure to check rising incidents of crime against women.

Recently, she had targetted the Yogi Adityanath government over its Dalits outreach programme and termed its an insult to the community people. She had blasted a BJP leader for her remark that they spend nights in with Dalits despite being bitten by mosquitoes.