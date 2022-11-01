Morbi tragedy: Arvind Kejriwal alleges BJP ‘cover-up’, says party protecting Oreva and its owner

Days after the Morbi suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday attacked the BJP-ruled government in the state and said that the accident happened due to “widespread corruption” and accused the BJP of trying to “hide it somehow”. Calling for the resignation of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Kejriwal demanded that the state should go to polls immediately.

“Patel has no moral authority to continue as the CM of a state where a bridge collapse has claimed nearly 150 lives,” said Kejriwal, addressing a press conference today.

“How can a clock-making private entity (Oreva) be given the duty to maintain the bridge? According to media reports, the company had never built a bridge. This is the first question. My second question is, why did the local authorities give the maintenance work to Oreva without issuing any tender? This means that the party or its leaders have close connections with the private entity,” Kejriwal said.

On Monday, Gujarat Police arrested two managers from Oreva, who were named as the prime accused in the FIR. Questioning the FIR, Kejriwal said that it neither contains the name of the company nor of the owner.

“BJP has already begun the work of protecting the company and its owner,” alleged Kejriwal., further pointing out that the bridge, which was to be completed in 8-12 months, was completed within five months. Kejriwal appealed to the media to investigate the claims of whether Oreva was providing election funds to BJP.

The assembly elections to the state are slated to be held by the end of this year. However, the Election Commission (EC) hasn’t announced the dates yet. Kejriwal’s party AAP is being seen as a key challenger to the BJP in the poll-bound state.