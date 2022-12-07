Gujarat Morbi Assembly Election Result 2022 Date: Morbi is one of the 182 Assembly constituencies in Gujarat. The Morbi constituency in Kachchh district went to polls in the first phase of Gujarat elections on December 1. The Morbi constituency is one of the 77 seats that was won by Congress in the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections. Counting of votes will begin from 8 AM on December 8.

The electoral contest in the constituency is between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress and the new entrant Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

After the Morbi tragedy, which claimed the lives of 135 people, the BJP has dropped sitting MLA Brijesh Merja, a cabinet minister, and instead gave a ticket to five-time MLA Kantilal Amrutiya. The BJP leader grabbed headlines for jumping into the Machchhu river to rescue people when the colonial-era suspension bridge collapsed.

The former MLA Merja had won from the Morbi seat in 1995, 1998, 2002, 2007, and 2012.

In the 2022 Gujarat elections, Congress has nominated Jayanti Jerajbhai Patel and Pankaj Ransariya is contesting as Aam Aadmi Party candidate.

Exit polls have predicted a massive win for the BJP in Gujarat, where it has been in power for nearly two-and-a-half decades. According to the India Today-Axis My India, the BJP will get 129-151 seats and the Congress between 16 to 30, AAP is predicted to get 9 to 21 seats. The Republic-P Marq survey said the BJP will get 128-148 seats, the Congress 30-42 and the AAP 2-10. The survey by TV 9 Gujarati said the BJP will get 125-130 seats, Congress 40-50 seats and the AAP 3-5 seats. The ABP News-C Voter survey said the BJP will get 128-140 seats, the Congress 31-43 and the AAP 3-11. The NewsX Jan Ki Baat survey said the BJP will get 117-140 seats and the Congress 34-51. It gave the AAP 6-13 seats.

In a closely-contested bypoll on the Morbi seat which was held on 3 November 2020 and results on 8 December 2020, in the Morbi district, BJP’s Merja defeated Congress candidate Jayantilal Patel by a margin of 4,649. While Merja received 64,711 votes, Patel got 60,062.

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Merja, as the Congress candidate, had defeated five-time BJP MLA Kantilal Amrutiya. He won the election by a margin of just 3,419 votes.