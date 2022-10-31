Morbi bridge collapse: Gujarat govt forms five-member panel to probe incident, three NDRF teams rushed to spot

The Gujarat government on Monday constituted a team of five members, comprising of civil servants and top police officials, to investigate the Morbi suspension bridge collapse that has led to the death of 133 people so far.



Taking to Twitter, Gujarat Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi wrote that the members in the probe panel include Secretary of Roads & Buildings Sandeep Vasava, Commissioner, Municipalities Administration Rajkumar Beniwal, IGP CID (Crime) Subhash Trivedi, Chief Engineer KM Patel and Dr Gopal Tank, head of department (Applied Mechanics) LD College of Engineering, Ahmedabad.

Also Read | Suspension bridge that collapsed in Morbi reopened 5 days ago, lacked fitness certificate



He also said that a criminal case under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code including Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (intentional act causing death) and 114 (abettor present when offence committed) has been filed against the collapse of the Hanging Bridge on Machhu river.



Sanghavi also tweeted a picture of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel overseeing the rescue operations at Morbi City at 2:30 am on Monday. “By reaching the collector’s office in Morbi early this morning, he took stock of the current situation of all matters including search operation, relief-rescue operation, treatment of the injured and gave necessary instructions to the system,” Sanghavi said.



The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been rushed to the spot with three teams, two from state capital Gandhinagar and one from Vadodara, already en route to take control of the rescue operations, NDRF Director General (DG) Atul Karwal told news agency PTI, adding that each team had 30 rescuers each.

Also read| Gujarat: 132 killed as bridge collapses in Morbi, says Minister; PM announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for deceased

A Gujarat State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, located closer to Morbi, was the first to reach the spot, while the NDRF teams were mobilised around 7:30 pm, stated an official, according to The Indian Express. The NDRF has asked the state government to give its vehicles clearance so that it can reach the spot without any hindrance on the way.

Karwal told PTI that a team will be airlifted soon and will then travel on road from Rajkot. Morbi is located 240 kilometers away from Gandhinagar, while Rajkot is only 70 kilometers away.