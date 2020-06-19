Former BJP MLA Prabhibha Manek attempts to ‘assault’ preacher Morari Bapu over Lord Krishna remark – WATCH VIDEO

Former BJP MLA Prabhibha Manek attempts to assault preacher Morari Bapu. (File pic)

Morari Bapu Latest News, Morari Bapu On Krishna Balram: In a shocking incident in Gujarat, former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Prabhibha Manek tried to attack Ram Katha preacher Morari Bapu at a temple in Dwarka where the latter had gone to pay obeisance. According to reports, Manek was incensed over Morari Bapu’s controversial remarks about Lord Krishna and his brother Balram.

The incident took place on Thursday at the Dwarkadhish temple.

Manek reached the VIP guest house of the temple where Morari Bapu was addressing the media along with Jamnagar BJP MP Poonam Maadam. After Morari Bapu, Poonam was about to speak to the reporters when Manek rushed in.

The incident was captured by TV cameras. In the video that has gone viral, Manek can be seen rushing towards Morari Bapu. Poonam and another person intervened and took Manek away before he could get near Morari Bapu.

Manek, however, claimed later that he had no intention to attack the spiritual leader and that his body language was misunderstood.

Watch Video:

“I just wanted to ask Bapu why he uttered such words and from where did he learn such things. Before I could get close to him, his supporters took me away, thinking that I had come there to attack Bapu,” he said.

According to Manek, Morari Bapu recently said in a statement that Lord Krishna failed to establish Dharma in his own city of Dwarka. He had later tendered an apology.