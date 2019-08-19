‘Morally abhorrent offence’: Tarun Tejpal’s plea dismissed, SC asks Goa court to conclude trial in 6 months

Supreme Court dismisses Tarun Tejpal’s plea seeking quashing of charges framed against him in a sexual assault case file by his junior colleague in 2013.

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed the plea of Tehelka magazine founder Tarun Tejpal seeking quashing of charges framed against him in a sexual assault case filed by his junior colleague in 2013. The top court observed that it was a “serious and morally abhorrent” offence and set a deadline for trial to conclude.

The top court took note of the delay in the case and asked Goa’s lower court to complete the trial within six months against Tejpal.

Tejpal had moved the top court challenging the trial court order which had framed the charges dealing with rape and wrongful confinement against him. He has pleaded not guilty and claimed innocence.

Earlier, a bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra had asked Tejpal why he apologized to his former colleague if he claims that the sexual assault charges were not true. His lawyer said that the allegations of rape against his client were false and without any basis. But the court sought to know why he sent the letter of apology to the woman. Tejpal’s counsel and senior lawyer Vikas Singh cited the CCTV footages of the hotel lobby and argued that it was the complainant who could be seen running after him and that she was the one who started everything.

Tejpal’s junior colleague had accused him of sexually assaulting her inside a lift at a five-star hotel in Goa during an event in 2013. Tejpal is currently out on bail.