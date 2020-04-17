Moradabad violence: Confiscate properties of accused to recover damages, orders Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. File Photo PTI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed anguish over the violent attack against health and police officials in Moradabad that left four injured. The Chief Minister has said that stern action will be taken against anyone attacking health officials and police personnel.

Adityanath said that the perpetrators be charged under the stringent National Security Act, Epidemic Act and the Disaster Management Act for resorting to violence and preventing the health and police officials from doing their duty.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said, “In every way medical and police teams would be protected… The Chief Minister has also ordered to book the miscreants under National Security Act (NSA) besides Epidemic Diseases Act and Disaster Management Act.”

The NSA allows preventive detention for up to 12 months without a charge if the authorities are satisfied that the person is a threat to national security or law and order.

Besides, Adityanath has also ordered the administration to initiate the process for recovery of damage to government properties from those involved in the violence. He said that if they fail to pay the money for loss, authorities should initiate the process to confiscate their properties.

“The Chief Minister has also directed that any loss of government property due to the stone pelting during the incident be recovered from the accused,” Awasthi said.

The state government has decided to use the UP Recovery of Public and Private Property Ordinance, 2020 against those indulging in violence.

Earlier on Wednesday, a mob tried to stop a medical team from taking a coronavirus-infected man into isolation. They hurled stones at an ambulance that left four injured. The injured persons include one doctor and three paramedics. A police vehicle was also damaged in the attack.

The incident took place in Nawabpura area of the city. Police said that they have arrested 17 people in connection with the violence which includes seven women.