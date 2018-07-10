​​​
  3. Moon Jae-in India visit: South Korean President accorded ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan today

The President and his wife Kim Jung-sook were received by his Indian counterpart Ram Nath Kovind, his wife Savita Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

By: | New Delhi | Published: July 10, 2018 10:21 AM
moon jae in, moon jae in in india, narendra modi, ram nath kovind, south korea, rashtrapati bhavan South Korean President Moon Jae-in was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. (ANI)

South Korean President Moon Jae-in was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

President Moon, who arrived here on Sunday on his maiden official visit to India leading a 100-member business delegation, on Monday inaugurated the world’s largest mobile factory spread over 129,000 sq metres in Noida unveiled by the South Korean tech giant Samsung.

He will hold official talks with Modi later on Tuesday.

