Mood of the Nation: Most Indians ‘highly positive’ about India a decade from now

The topmost priority for India was identified as economic development and growth, with education, employment and water being the others, it said.

A ‘Mood of the Nation’ survey conducted by the IIT Madras Alumni Association (IITMAA) on the state of India in 2030 has revealed that most respondents were “highly positive” about the country a decade from now. IITMAA released the “Mood of the Nation” survey on the occasion of its Sangam 2019 conclave, a flagship event of the premier institute’s alumni. The survey was conducted “to capture the sentiment on the state of India in 2030 and role-models who inspire Indians,” an official release here said. “The survey found the mood of all respondents about India by 2030 is highly positive, with 74 per cent feeling that India’s financial and economic situation will be better,” it said. The survey covered 2,295 respondents, including women, students and IIT Madras alumni.

Further, the survey found that scientists were the most favoured role models among all respondents, followed by politicians and businesspersons. The topmost priority for India was identified as economic development and growth, with education, employment and water being the others, it said. “Other ideas in the top 10 priorities for India include population management, poverty reduction,technology capability development, agriculture, reducing corruption and environment,” it said. Respondents in all categories opined that the top industry sectors in which India was likely to remain or become world-class in the next decade would be the Indian IT industry. “They also believe India will achieve leadership position by 2030 in sectors such as manufacturing and automobile, agriculture and food and space,” it said.

IITMAA hosted Sangam 2019 Annual Conclave on the topic “Reimagining India in 2030” and was attended by Tamil Nadu Minister for Tamil Official Language, K Pandiarajan and Kris Gopalakrishnan, Infosys Co-founder and Chairman of Axilor Venture and IIT Madras Director Prof Bhaskar Ramamurthy, among others.