Months before 2019 elections, Modi government approves 10% reservation for upper castes

Reservation for upper castes Live Updates: The Narendra Modi government on Monday approved 10% reservation to economic weaker section in upper castes in government jobs and educational institutions. Those earning below Rs 8 lakh will be able to avail the benefits, initial reports said.

The government now needs to bring a constitutional amendment bill in the Parliament to enforce the decision. The bill is likely to be tabled in the Parliament on Tuesday.

More details awaited.