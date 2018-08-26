Months after BJP pulled out of alliance, Mehbooba Mufti revamps PDP

The development comes months after the BJP pulled out of its alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party, bringing to an end the three-year-old Mehbooba-led coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir. (File photo)

Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti today revamped the party’s organisational structure bringing in a new vice-president and five general secretaries.

The development comes months after the BJP pulled out of its alliance with the Peoples Democratic Party, bringing to an end the three-year-old Mehbooba-led coalition government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mehbooba nominated senior leader and former minister Abdul Rehman Veeri as the vice-president of the party, a PDP spokesman said here.

He said Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura, Abdul Haq Khan, Mehboob Iqbal, Surinder Choudhary and F C Bhagat have been nominated as general secretaries.

Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Asiea Naqash, Mohammad Yousuf Bhat, Raja Aijaz Ali, Bashir Ahmad Rounyal, Maroof Khan, Noor Mohammad Bhat, Amrik Singh Reen, Abdul Majeed, Samiullah, Shah Mohammad Tantray, Deepak Handa and Abdul Rashid Malik will be state secretaries, the spokesman said.

He said Mehboba also nominated former finance minister Syed Altaf Bukhari as the treasurer of the party, while Rafi Ahmad Mir would continue as the chief spokesman of the party.

The Peoples Democratic Party president has also reconstituted the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) – the highest decision-making body of the party.

The members of the newly-constituted PAC include Muzaffar Hussain Baig, Abdul Rehman Veeri, Mohammad Dillawar Mir, Mehboob Baig, Syed Basharat Bukhari, Nizamudin Bhat, Yashpal Sharma, Chowdhary Zulfkar, Syed Asgar Ali, Falail Singh, Ashraf Mir, Haji Anayat Ali, Rafiq Hussain Khan and Qazi Afzal, the spokesman said.

Mehbooba would be heading the PAC, he added.

The spokesman said the office bearers of the party would be special invitees of the PAC as and when required.