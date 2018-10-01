Months after appointment as minister, Madhya Pradesh’s Computer Baba revolts, says – ‘Shivraj is against Dharma’

Computer Baba said that he wasn’t able to communicate the message received from fellow saints to the government.

Months after he was appointed as a junior minister in the state government, Madhya Pradesh’s ‘Computer Baba’ on Monday dissented against CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and resigned from his post. Computer Baba said that he wasn’t able to communicate the message received from fellow saints to the government.

“I discussed the condition of cows and illegal mining at river Narmada but I wasn’t allowed to do anything… I could not put forth the thoughts of saints before the govt and therefore I don’t want to be a part of such government,” said the self-styled godman.

He said that his decision comes in wake of a meeting with fellow saints. “We have a system where all saints sit together and decide things. They said that I couldn’t make Shivraj government do anything, I think they’re right,” he added

He further accused CM Chouhan of working against the Dharma. “I felt that Shivraj was working against dharma and he doesn’t want to do anthing for it.. so I resigned,” Computer Baba added. (Mujhe aisa laga Shivraj dharm ke theek vipreet hain aur dharm ka kaam kuch karna hi nahi chahte hain. So I resigned)

In April, Chouhan-led government in Madhya Pradesh had accorded the Minister of State (MoS) status to five Hindu religious leaders. The MoS status was accorded to Narmadanand Maharaj, Hariharanand Maharaj, Computer Baba, Bhayyu Maharaj and Pandit Yogendra Mahant. On March 31, these five religious leaders were appointed to a committee set up for the conservation of the Narmada.

The move was slammed by Opposition Congress. “It’s a gimmick to score political points. This is also an effort by the Chief Minister [Shivraj Singh Chouhan] to wash off his sins. He ignored conservation of the Narmada,” Congress spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi had said.