Month after revolt, Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot come face to face at CLP meet in Jaipur

Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot come face to face at CLP meet in Jaipur. (ANI photo)

Sacked Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and his rival Ashok Gehlot on Thursday came face-to-face for the first after an amicable resolution of over a month-long political crisis in the state.

According to news agency ANI, Pilot who reached Jaipur on Tuesday, a day after he called a truce, has arrived at CM Ashok Gehlot’s residence here for a legislature party meeting. Pilot was camping in Gurugram along with 18 loyal MLAs ever since the rift between the two leaders was out in open.

The Congress legislature party meeting is taking place at Gehlot’s residence in Jaipur ahead of the Legislative Assembly session. The session will begin from tomorrow.

According to reports, the Congress MLAs are meeting to chalk out the strategy for the session which is likely to be stormy in view of the opposition BJP’s announcement to move a no confidence motion and corner the state government over its handling of the coronavirus situation in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party today said that it will move a no confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot government in the Assembly. “The BJP will move a motion of no confidence in the state assembly against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government,” leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria told reporters after a legislature party meeting.

Jaipur: Congress leader Sachin Pilot meets CM Ashok Gehlot at his residence. Congress Legislature Party meeting to take place here, ahead of the special session of the #Rajasthan Assembly tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/0Wc60ED1jc — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2020

Earlier, Gehlot had said that he will seek a trust vote on the floor of the House to end the crisis. However, with the return of Pilot and 18 rebels, Gehlot has now dropped the idea.

Meanwhile, the Congress has revoked the suspension of Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, two MLAs who had rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot. They were suspended from the party’s primary membership last month over their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the government.

In the 200-member House, the Congress has 107 MLAs which includes Pilot and 18 dissidents. The BJP has 72 MLAs.