Month after election, Arvind Kejriwal government allows Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana implementation in Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal allows implementation of Modi government’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana. (File Photo.)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced the implementation of the Modi government’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana in the national capital. Delhi was among other non-BJP ruled states that didn’t allow the implementation of the Central scheme.

“Delhi government to implement Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Yojana in city,” minister Manish Sisodia said in the Legislative Assembly.

Ayushman Bharat Yojana, also known as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), is a scheme that provides free health coverage to the poor. Under this scheme, the Centre provides a cover of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for medical treatment in both public and private hospitals.

The scheme was launched in September 2018, under the aegis of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the government’s claim, the PM-JAY covers 10.74 crores households across, nearly 50 crore people.

The development comes almost a month after Arvind Kejriwal returned to power in the national capital. The issue of non-implementation of the scheme snowballed during the Delhi Assembly elections last month.

BJP leaders including PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the AAP government for keeping away the poor from availing the benefits of the scheme. Kejriwal and AAP leaders had argued that Delhi government’s health scheme was much better than the Centre’s. Kejriwal said that while Ayushman Bharat scheme is available to only those with income less than Rs 10,000 per month, the AAP’s scheme extends health benefits to all 2 crore citizens of the national capital. He had also pointed out that Ayushman Bharat covers medical expenses upto Rs 5 lakhs, but Delhi government’s scheme bears all the medical expenses.