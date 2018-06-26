​​​
Monsoon in UP 2018: Heavy rains, thunderstorm likely in parts of Uttar Pradesh tomorrow

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh, while thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds may occur at some places in the western parts of the state tomorrow, the meteorological department said.

Published: June 26, 2018
Yesterday, the day temperatures were above normal in Varanasi, Faizabad, Allahabad, Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad and Meerut divisions.

Heavy to very heavy rains are likely at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh, while thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds may occur at some places in the western parts of the state tomorrow, the meteorological department said. The weatherman has forecast rain and thunderstorm at most places in the state on June 28 and June 29.

Yesterday, the day temperatures were above normal in Varanasi, Faizabad, Allahabad, Lucknow, Bareilly, Moradabad and Meerut divisions. Allahabad was the hottest place in the state with a maximum temperature of 44.3 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

