The southwest monsoon has advanced further into parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh. It has covered the remaining parts of Goa, additional areas of Karnataka, most parts of Tamil Nadu, and parts of the Northeast, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The latest advancements mark a further expansion of the monsoon system across the country, with the weather department predicting widespread rainfall and isolated heavy to very heavy showers across several regions over the next seven days.

Monsoon spreads across more parts of western and southern India

According to IMD, the monsoon advanced on June 6 into parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, remaining areas of Goa, more parts of Karnataka, and most of Tamil Nadu and parts of northeastern states.

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The IMD expects fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep and several northeastern states during the coming week. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rayalaseema, and Puducherry are also expected to receive frequent spells of rain.

Which states are likely to receive heavy rainfall?

IMD has also projected isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging between 7 cm and 20 cm, over parts of south and northeast India during the next seven days.

Heavy showers are expected over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Assam, Manipur, Tripura, Kerala, and Mahe. A similar condition is likely to prevail over Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Odisha, Karaikal, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, West Bengal, Sikkim, Puducherry, North Interior Karnataka, and the specified days between June 7 and June 12.

Very heavy rainfall is also predicted over Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, West Bengal, Sikkim, Kerala, Mahe, South Interior Karnataka, Puducherry, Karaikal, and Tamil Nadu during parts of the forecast period.

Thunderstorms and strong winds may accompany rainfall

Apart from rainfall, IMD has alerted about thunderstorms, strong winds across eastern, southern, central and northwestern India.

Strong winds of up to 70 kmph are expected over Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands between June 7 and June 10, 2026.

The weather agency has also forecast rainfall activity over Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand during coming week.

Monsoon progress under watch amid below-normal rainfall forecast

The monsoon’s advance is being closely watched this year after the IMD said in its seasonal forecast issued in April that India is expected to receive below-normal rainfall during the June-September monsoon season.

According to IMD predictions, the country is expected to receive around 80 cm of rainfall during the season, which is lower than the long-period average of 87 cm registered between 1971 and 2020. The weather agency has also stated that the expected emergence of El Nino conditions from June could impact rainfall patterns during the season.

Against these concerns, the progress of the monsoon and the distribution of rainfall across key agricultural regions will be closely monitored as farmers begin Kharif sowing activities in several parts of the country.