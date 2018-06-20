Monsoon update: Expect higher rainfall this weekend, thunderstorms likely in 6 states

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely occur over Konkan, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya, south Madhya Maharashtra, coastal and south interior Karnataka and Kerala.

In what should come as much-needed relief for people residing in areas reeling under sweltering heat, the southwest monsoon has been predicted to reach parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra around June 24. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) report, the monsoon will make progress towards north from June 24. This came even as rains have attenuated over parts of the country since June 11. As on June 19, pan-India rainfall stood at 4 per cent below normal for the corresponding period. IMD also predicted the monsoon will revive by this weekend.

“The monsoon circulation is expected to improve around June 24. Around the same period, the Madden Julian Oscillation (MJO) will enter the phase of west-equatorial Indian Ocean near the Arabian Sea region which will strengthen the monsoon. In addition, fresh cyclonic systems are likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal, which in turn will allow strong easterlies to blow over land, bringing rains over central India and Gangetic West Bengal,” the Met office stated.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely occur over Konkan, Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Assam and Meghalaya, south Madhya Maharashtra, coastal and south interior Karnataka and Kerala. Thunderstorm accompanied with gusty winds and lightening at isolated places are very likely over West Bengal, Sikkim, east Bihar, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu. Heat wave conditions at one or two pockets are also likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand,east Bihar and coastal Andhra Pradesh, IMD said.