According to IMD, the monsoon advanced into additional parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, as well as the remaining parts of Telangana and Odisha. More areas of Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand were also covered. Conditions continue to be favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh over the next two to three days, the Weather Department stated.
Mumbai drenched as Monsoon tightens its grip
IMD Mumbai has also issued a nowcast red warning for Mumbai and neighbouring Palghar in the early hours of June 24. Thunderstorms, lightning, intense to very intense showers and gusty winds reaching 40-60 kmph have been predicted.
As per the rainfall data shared by Met Department, several locations in Mumbai experienced extremely heavy rainfall between 8:30 am on June 23 and 5:30 am on June 24. Ram Mandir registered 224 mm of rainfall, followed by Colaba at 218.5 mm and Santacruz at 210.6mm. As per IMD, all three locations were categorised in the “extremely heavy rainfall” group.
Waterlogged roads and flooded subways affect movement
The heavy downpours disrupted normal movement in several parts of Mumbai.
As per the latest footage by ANI, severe waterlogging was reported near Gandhi Bazar and King’s Circle, impacting daily traffic flow during the morning rush hours. The Underpass in Andheri and a subway in Everard Nagar were closed after being flooded. Several videos by ANI showed heavy showers lashing parts of Mumbai, and stretches of the Eastern Express Highway.
From Konkon to Marathwada, rainfall activity set to increase
The IMD has also forecast widespread to widespread activity over Goa and Konkan through June 29, while Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to receive increased rainfall activity during the week.
Thunderstorm along with lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph are expected over parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. The weather office has also cautioned about heavy to heavy showers along the west coast, with isolated spells of extremely rain likely over Goa and Konkan.
#WATCH | Maharashtra | Waterlogging witnessed in parts of the Mumbai city as a result of continuous heavy rainfall since last night. Orange Warning issued for moderate to intense spells of rain in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and Sindhudurg districts: BMC
While rainfall activity has gained momentum, concerns remain over the impact of El Niño-related weather conditions on the Kharif season.
According to PTI, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan stated that India is currently facing a 43 per cent monsoon rainfall deficit, and weak monsoon conditions could continue till July 2.
“Overall, there is a 43 percent deficit in monsoon rains. The IMD also forecast that the weak monsoon is expected to continue till July 2. This means Kharif crops could be affected,” Chouhan said as quoted by PTI after a review meeting on monsoon development.
The Centre has also identified 111 “most vulnerable” districts across the country, including 20 in Maharashtra, where irrigation coverage remains limited.
Government pushes alternative crops amid rainfall deficit
The government has prepared contingency plans and advised states to promote the cultivation of pulses, coarse cereals and oilseeds that require less water. Farmers are also motivated to adopt short-duration and climate-resilient seed varieties.
“We need to advise farmers to go for alternative crops. We will not let farm fields remain empty,” Chouhan mentioned, as per PTI.
The agriculture ministry has also set up an El Nino Monitoring Cell and a Crop Weather Watch Group to track major developments and issue advisories.
Northeast, eastern regions brace for heavy rain
Beyond, Maharashtra, the IMD has projected heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of northeast India, Sikkim, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the week. Heavy downpours are also likely to happen over parts of Odisha, Bihar, Kerala, Telangana, and Coastal Karnataka. Meanwhile, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected qcross parts of northwest, eastern and central India.
IMD warns of flooding, travel disruptions
The Weather Department has warned that heavy showers could lead to localised flooding and waterlogging in low-lying and urban areas. It also flagged the possibility of flash-floods, disruption of road, air and ferry services, and damage to standing crops and horticulture.
The IMD also advised residents to follow traffic advisories, avoid vulnerable structures during adverse weather conditions and stay away from water bodies during thunderstorms.
Fishermen asked to stay alert
The IMD has also issued a marine advisory for fishermen working in the Arabian Sea. Rough sea conditions are expected along and off the Konkan and Goa coast through June 28, prompting authorities to advise fishermen and small vessels to exercise caution.