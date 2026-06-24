The Southwest Monsoon has made further advancement into Maharashtra, including Mumbai, bringing intense rainfall to several parts of the state and prompting fresh alerts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to IMD, the monsoon advanced into additional parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, as well as the remaining parts of Telangana and Odisha. More areas of Chhattisgarh, Bihar, and Jharkhand were also covered. Conditions continue to be favourable for the monsoon to advance into more parts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh over the next two to three days, the Weather Department stated.

Mumbai drenched as Monsoon tightens its grip

IMD Mumbai has also issued a nowcast red warning for Mumbai and neighbouring Palghar in the early hours of June 24. Thunderstorms, lightning, intense to very intense showers and gusty winds reaching 40-60 kmph have been predicted.

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As per the rainfall data shared by Met Department, several locations in Mumbai experienced extremely heavy rainfall between 8:30 am on June 23 and 5:30 am on June 24. Ram Mandir registered 224 mm of rainfall, followed by Colaba at 218.5 mm and Santacruz at 210.6mm. As per IMD, all three locations were categorised in the “extremely heavy rainfall” group.

Rainfall(mm) observed at different locations across #Mumbai between 0830 Hrs of yesterday, 23rd June to 0530 Hrs of today, 24th June 2026#MumbaiRains #mumbairains #Monsoon #Monsoon2026 pic.twitter.com/DUf6avQ7BX — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 24, 2026

Waterlogged roads and flooded subways affect movement

The heavy downpours disrupted normal movement in several parts of Mumbai.

As per the latest footage by ANI, severe waterlogging was reported near Gandhi Bazar and King’s Circle, impacting daily traffic flow during the morning rush hours. The Underpass in Andheri and a subway in Everard Nagar were closed after being flooded. Several videos by ANI showed heavy showers lashing parts of Mumbai, and stretches of the Eastern Express Highway.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | The traffic slows down in Sion amid rain and waterlogging at several places in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/D47cAuTsny — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026

From Konkon to Marathwada, rainfall activity set to increase

The IMD has also forecast widespread to widespread activity over Goa and Konkan through June 29, while Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada are likely to receive increased rainfall activity during the week.

Thunderstorm along with lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 60 kmph are expected over parts of Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada. The weather office has also cautioned about heavy to heavy showers along the west coast, with isolated spells of extremely rain likely over Goa and Konkan.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Waterlogging witnessed in parts of the Mumbai city as a result of continuous heavy rainfall since last night. Orange Warning issued for moderate to intense spells of rain in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, and Sindhudurg districts: BMC (Visuals from Dadar… pic.twitter.com/Dk8AyZ6vkK — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026

Mumbai’s long wait for monsoon finally ends

Mumbai’s normal monsoon onset date is June 10. However, the city experienced the seasonal rain later this year.

As per PTI report, the monsoon has reached in even later in 2023 when the onset was registered on June 25. The latest onset was marked on June 28 in 1958 and 1974.

The suburban railway services and BEST bus operations operated normally despite the rainfall, although traffic jams were reported on major roads.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Severe waterlogging witnessed in parts of Mumbai city as a result of continuous heavy rainfall since last night Morning visuals from King's Circle pic.twitter.com/Ljr13KxEIs — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2026

El Nino risks persist for farmers

While rainfall activity has gained momentum, concerns remain over the impact of El Niño-related weather conditions on the Kharif season.

According to PTI, Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan stated that India is currently facing a 43 per cent monsoon rainfall deficit, and weak monsoon conditions could continue till July 2.

“Overall, there is a 43 percent deficit in monsoon rains. The IMD also forecast that the weak monsoon is expected to continue till July 2. This means Kharif crops could be affected,” Chouhan said as quoted by PTI after a review meeting on monsoon development.

The Centre has also identified 111 “most vulnerable” districts across the country, including 20 in Maharashtra, where irrigation coverage remains limited.

Government pushes alternative crops amid rainfall deficit

The government has prepared contingency plans and advised states to promote the cultivation of pulses, coarse cereals and oilseeds that require less water. Farmers are also motivated to adopt short-duration and climate-resilient seed varieties.

“We need to advise farmers to go for alternative crops. We will not let farm fields remain empty,” Chouhan mentioned, as per PTI.

The agriculture ministry has also set up an El Nino Monitoring Cell and a Crop Weather Watch Group to track major developments and issue advisories.

Northeast, eastern regions brace for heavy rain

Beyond, Maharashtra, the IMD has projected heavy to very heavy rainfall over parts of northeast India, Sikkim, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal during the week. Heavy downpours are also likely to happen over parts of Odisha, Bihar, Kerala, Telangana, and Coastal Karnataka. Meanwhile, thunderstorms and gusty winds are expected qcross parts of northwest, eastern and central India.

IMD warns of flooding, travel disruptions

The Weather Department has warned that heavy showers could lead to localised flooding and waterlogging in low-lying and urban areas. It also flagged the possibility of flash-floods, disruption of road, air and ferry services, and damage to standing crops and horticulture.

The IMD also advised residents to follow traffic advisories, avoid vulnerable structures during adverse weather conditions and stay away from water bodies during thunderstorms.

Fishermen asked to stay alert

The IMD has also issued a marine advisory for fishermen working in the Arabian Sea. Rough sea conditions are expected along and off the Konkan and Goa coast through June 28, prompting authorities to advise fishermen and small vessels to exercise caution.