After days of delayed monsoon activity and rising concerns over water shortages, parts of Mumbai received light to moderate rainfall on Sunday morning. The showers brought much-needed relief from heat and humidity as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted fresh progress of the southwest monsoon across several parts of the country over the coming days.

The latest weather update comes as monsoon activity, which had slowed over western India due to unfavourable atmospheric conditions, is now expected to regain momentum, with Maharashtra among the states likely to see further advancement around June 23.

Daily Weather Briefing (21.06.2026)



Conditions are favourable for further advance of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand & Bihar, and some parts of Chhattisgarh around 23rd June, 2026.



YouTube : https://t.co/FSH0ZXhOdf… pic.twitter.com/AQI4pvdhz9 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 21, 2026

Mumbai receives first showers amid delayed monsoon

Several parts of Mumbai witnessed early morning rainfall on Sunday, offering respite to residents grappling with humid weather conditions and concerns over dwindling water reserves.

According to rainfall data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Ramabai Municipal School in Ghatkopar recorded the highest rainfall between 6 am and 7 am at 24 mm. Chembur Fire Station received 20 mm, while Mankhurd Fire Station logged 16 mm during the same period.

Between 7 am and 8 am, Worli Seaface Municipal School and Savitribai Phule Municipal School topped city rainfall charts with 25 mm each. Lower Parel’s G-South ward office recorded 21 mm, while Worli Fire Station received 17 mm.

IMD Weather Warning !



Very heavy to extremely Heavy rainfall likely over northeast India till 25th and over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim till 22nd June. 2026.



Stay updated with official weather forecasts and follow local advisories. #IMD #WeatherWarning #HeavyRainfall… pic.twitter.com/c8lf1fxNw9 — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 21, 2026

The showers come at a crucial time as Mumbai continues to monitor reservoir levels closely amid delayed monsoon arrival.

IMD says monsoon conditions favourable for further advance

In its latest weekly forecast, the IMD said the Northern Limit of Monsoon currently stretches through parts of the Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Nepal.

The weather agency said conditions are now favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into more parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and parts of Chhattisgarh around June 23.

This indicates a possible revival of monsoon activity after progress remained sluggish over the past week in parts of western and central India.

Heavy rainfall warning for several states

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall activity across several parts of the country over the next week. In West India, isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Konkan and Goa between June 22 and June 27, while Madhya Maharashtra may witness heavy rainfall on June 23.

दैनिक मौसम परिचर्चा (21.06.2026)



23 जून, 2026 के आसपास महाराष्ट्र, तेलंगाना, ओडिशा, झारखंड और बिहार के कुछ और हिस्सों और छत्तीसगढ़ के कुछ हिस्सों में दक्षिण-पश्चिम मॉनसून के आगे बढ़ने के लिए हालात अनुकूल हैं।



YouTube : https://t.co/aTSSDg8IE9

Facebook :… pic.twitter.com/MeQBtbAAMN — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) June 21, 2026

In South India, heavy rainfall is expected over Kerala and Mahe from June 21 to June 23 and again from June 25 to June 27, while Telangana is likely to receive heavy rainfall between June 22 and June 27.

Eastern India will also remain active, with Bihar expected to receive heavy rainfall between June 21-22 and June 25-27, while Odisha may witness heavy rainfall till June 23.

The IMD has also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, particularly between June 21 and June 27.

North India to witness thunderstorms, strong winds

In Northwest India, rainfall activity is expected across Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh over the coming days.

The IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 40 to 60 kmph across several northern states.

Parts of Rajasthan may witness stronger thundersqualls on June 22, with wind speeds potentially reaching 80 kmph, while isolated duststorm activity has also been forecast for western Rajasthan.

ALSO READ Monsoon tracker: Why June 2026 is witnessing dry spell despite record deluge a year earlier



Heatwave conditions continue in central and eastern India

Even as monsoon advances gradually, heatwave conditions are expected to persist in several parts of central and eastern India.

According to IMD, isolated heatwave conditions are very likely over Bihar, Odisha, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada, Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, East Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Vidarbha over the next few days.

Severe heatwave conditions are expected over parts of Vidarbha between June 21 and June 24. The weather department also warned of hot and humid conditions over Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Coastal Andhra Pradesh, while warm night conditions may continue in parts of Vidarbha.

Fishermen warned against venturing into sea

The IMD has also issued advisories for fishermen, asking them not to venture into vulnerable sea regions between June 21 and June 26 due to rough weather conditions and changing wind patterns linked to advancing monsoon activity.