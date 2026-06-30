The southwest monsoon has now covered the whole of Maharashtra and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings across the state of an intense spell of rain ahead.

The city’s wait was longer than usual this year with onset that typically arrives by June 11 landed over a week later. Now that the monsoon has set in fully, the IMD is forecasting widespread and at times severe rainfall over the coming days.

For Tuesday, the city is under a yellow alert, with the weather office warning of heavy rain at isolated places throughout the day. The warning came after overnight showers flooded low-lying areas and snarled traffic across several parts of the city.

IMD’s 48-hour outlook

Looking at the 48-hour outlook, the IMD expects largely overcast conditions with heavy rainfall continuing across Mumbai and its suburbs, intensifying to very heavy spells during the night and early morning hours. Daytime temperatures are expected to hover around 29 degrees Celsius, with the mercury dropping to about 23 degrees at night. Isolated thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are also forecast for some districts.

The alert level escalates from July 1 to 4, when Mumbai is expected to see heavy to very heavy rain at isolated places. An orange alert for that period has been issued by the weather department. July 3 carries the sharpest warning with a chance of extremely heavy rainfall, a category the IMD reserves for 24-hour accumulations of 204.5 mm or more at a single station.

Heavy rain is forecast to continue into July 5 and 6 as well, though no formal alert has been issued for those days yet.

Belapur logs highest rainfall

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation recorded an average of 46.63 mm of rain across the city in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on June 30. Belapur logged the highest figure among the six monitoring stations at 65.40 mm, followed by Digha at 52.00 mm, Koparkhairane at 47.80 mm, Nerul at 42.80 mm, Airoli at 41.00 mm and Vashi at 30.80 mm.

Since June 1, cumulative rainfall in Navi Mumbai has touched 316.46 mm.

The Western Ghats have seen even sharper accumulations. Data released Tuesday afternoon showed Bhira recording 185 mm in the 24 hours to 8.30 am, the highest among the ghat stations and a marker of how vigorously the monsoon has established itself over the region.

Several other ghat stations also reported substantial rainfall, reinforcing the IMD’s assessment that monsoon conditions over the Western Ghats are now firmly active.