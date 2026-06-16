The southwest monsoon continues to advance across India, but weak rainfall activity in several states is beginning to raise concern, with Maharashtra reporting just 26% of its normal rainfall so far this month, prompting the state government to advise farmers against rushing into sowing operations, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.

At the same time, authorities in Telangana have stepped up preparations to tackle urban flooding and waterlogging, while parts of West Bengal continue to face persistent heat as monsoon activity remains subdued.

Maharashtra rainfall deficit raises concern for kharif season

According to a crop situation review presented before the Maharashtra cabinet on Tuesday, the state received only 27.4 mm rainfall between June 1 and June 15, far below the normal average of 103.8 mm for the period.

The report said preparatory agricultural activities, including nursery raising for paddy and finger millet along with pre-sowing field work, are underway across the state.

However, with rainfall expected to remain weak through mid-June, the government has urged farmers to delay sowing for now.

“As rainfall is likely to remain weak till mid-June, instructions have been issued to farmers not to hurry with sowing operations,” the report said.

News agency PTI reported that rainfall will remain scattered across the Konkan region and parts of central Maharashtra, while better rainfall activity is expected in Vidarbha and Marathwada from June 18 onward. A heatwave is also expected to continue in some parts of Vidarbha over the next few days.

Telangana ramps up monsoon preparedness to prevent urban flooding

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, Telangana police have begun strengthening monsoon preparedness measures to minimise public inconvenience during heavy rainfall events.

On Tuesday, Telangana DGP CV Anand said the police department remains on high alert to ensure citizens do not face major disruptions due to waterlogging, flooding or traffic congestion during the monsoon season. The review meeting was held under directions issued by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and chaired by Government Advisor for Irrigation Sudarshan Reddy.

Officials have been instructed to proactively identify vulnerable areas, create alternate traffic routes and ensure smooth vehicular movement during heavy rain spells.

Weak monsoon prolongs heatwave conditions in south Bengal

In eastern India, weak monsoon activity is extending summer discomfort across southern districts of West Bengal. The India Meteorological Department said that while the southwest monsoon remains active in sub-Himalayan districts of West Bengal and is expected to bring heavy rainfall there over the next week, southern Bengal is unlikely to see significant rain immediately.

According to the forecast, isolated areas in south Bengal may receive light rainfall until June 19, while more widespread showers are expected only around June 20 and 21.

Until then, sweltering heat and humid conditions are expected to continue across several southern districts, including Kolkata and surrounding regions.

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Uneven monsoon pattern continues across India

While the monsoon has officially advanced into multiple parts of the country, widespread and sustained rainfall activity remains patchy, delaying agricultural activity in some states and keeping temperatures elevated in others. Experts are closely tracking the second half of June, when stronger monsoon conditions are expected to gradually return across larger parts of India.