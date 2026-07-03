The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a major weather alert for Maharashtra, forecasting a sharp increase in rainfall activity across the state between July 3 and July 7, 2026, with the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall in Konkan and adjoining ghat regions of Madhya Maharashtra.

According to IMD, multiple weather systems developing simultaneously over the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are expected to trigger widespread rain, thunderstorms and squally weather conditions across several parts of the state over the next five days.

Why Maharashtra is likely to witness intense rainfall

An off-shore trough has formed at mean sea level stretching from the Maharashtra coast down to the Karnataka coastline and is expected to remain active throughout the week. In addition, a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify further over the next two days.

The IMD also noted the presence of a shear zone around latitude 21°N, extending between lower and upper tropospheric levels, which is expected to strengthen rainfall activity over western and central India.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora said, “Mumbai has issued a Red Alert. There is unprecedented rainfall in the city. There are complaints about how the municipality is performing. I too as a Mumbaikar, not as an MP, have complained. I am demanding accountability. I too will be meeting the Municipal Commissioner to ensure that any officer, any contractor who is guilty of negligence should not just be suspended or blacklisted but should be arrested.”

“Because there is a Red Alert issued, my appeal to the BMC will be to shut down schools and colleges. Employers also should allow employees, unless absolutely urgent, to return home from work today. This is a situation where we are seeing unprecedented rainfall. We should not allow any children, any employees to be put in danger,” he added.

Thane schools to remain closed on July 4

Schools in Thane will be closed on July 4 in the wake of a red alert amid heavy rains. The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation will additionally close colleges in the area, as rain continues to batter Thane.

Regions expected to witness heavy to extremely heavy rain

The weather department has warned of widespread rainfall activity across Maharashtra, with some regions expected to bear the brunt of intense weather conditions. The Konkan region and adjoining ghat areas of Maharashtra are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with extremely heavy rainfall expected at isolated places during July 3-7.

Parts of Marathwada may witness thunderstorms accompanied by moderate to heavy rainfall, while Vidarbha is expected to experience thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy showers at isolated locations throughout the same period.

Fishermen warned against venturing into sea

The IMD has also issued a strong advisory for fishermen operating along Maharashtra’s coastline, warning of rough sea conditions over the next five days. For the North Maharashtra coast, extending up to 75 km from shore, wind speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting up to 60 kmph are expected on July 3 and 4. Conditions are expected to worsen from July 5 to July 7, with winds reaching 45-55 kmph and gusting up to 65 kmph.

Similar conditions have been forecast for the South Maharashtra-Goa coastline, prompting authorities to advise fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea during this period.

Ports placed under cautionary warning

Given the deteriorating marine conditions, IMD has issued Local Cautionary Signal No. III (LC-III) for ports along both Maharashtra coasts. On the North Maharashtra coast, all ports from Dahanu to Shrivardhan have been placed under cautionary warning. For the South Maharashtra-Goa coast, the warning applies to ports from Bankot to Mormugao.

IMD advise citizens to stay updated

The weather department has urged residents, local administrations and travellers to closely monitor updated forecasts and advisories over the coming days as weather conditions evolve. With heavy rainfall expected to intensify across large parts of Maharashtra, authorities are likely to remain on alert for possible flooding, waterlogging, transport disruption and localised landslides in vulnerable regions.