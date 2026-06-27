The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast contrasting weather conditions across the country over the coming week, with heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected over several eastern and northeastern states even as severe heatwave conditions continue in parts of Uttar Pradesh. The weather agency has also said conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance further into north and central India over the next three to four days.

Northwest India

Northwest India is likely to witness a gradual increase in rainfall activity over the coming days. The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, with rainfall expected to become more widespread towards the beginning of July. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are also likely across several parts of the region.

Despite the approaching monsoon, heatwave conditions are expected to persist over East and West Uttar Pradesh during the next two days, with severe heatwave conditions likely in isolated pockets. Bihar and Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi may also continue to experience heatwave conditions before temperatures begin easing later next week.

Central India

In central India, rainfall activity is expected to intensify over Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over several districts, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds. Moderate to intense lightning activity is also expected across parts of the region on June 27.

East India

Eastern states are expected to see a significant increase in monsoon activity over the next few days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall has been forecast over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar. The IMD has also warned of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, along with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds across much of eastern India.

Northeast India

The heaviest rainfall is likely over the Northeast, where Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive widespread rainfall during the forecast period. Extremely heavy rainfall has been forecast at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya on June 28, while Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim are likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall between June 27 and 29.

West India

Konkan and Goa are expected to remain under the influence of active monsoon conditions, with widespread rainfall likely through July 3. Heavy rainfall has also been forecast for parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada and the Gujarat region, along with thunderstorms and gusty winds in isolated areas.

South Peninsular India

Across southern India, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and parts of Tamil Nadu are expected to receive widespread rainfall over the next several days. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall across Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana and parts of Andhra Pradesh, while thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds are also likely across several southern states.

The IMD said the northern limit of the southwest monsoon currently passes through parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar, with atmospheric conditions remaining favourable for its further advance into additional parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand over the next three to four days. As monsoon activity strengthens, maximum temperatures across northwest and central India are expected to gradually decline by early July.