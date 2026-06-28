The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast an active spell of the southwest monsoon over the coming week, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected across several parts of the country.



The weather office has warned of isolated spells of extremely heavy rainfall over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim between June 28 and 29, and over Assam and Meghalaya on June 28. Meanwhile, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are expected to continue over parts of Uttar Pradesh for the next two days.

As per the IMD’s latest forecast, rainfall of 7-20 cm is likely over Northeast India and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the week.

Southwest Monsoon set to advance

The IMD stated that weather conditions remain favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance into parts of the North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. The remaining areas of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, parts of Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar over the next three to four days.

Rainfall activity is expected to strengthen across large parts of northwest, central, western, and southern India. Heavy showers have been forecast over Jammu and Kashmir, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh. Konkan and Goa are expected to receive widespread showers through July 3. Active monsoon conditions are expected to cover Kerala, Telangana, Coastal Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep and parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Why El Nino is a concern

As per the latest update from the IMD, El Nino conditions are present over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and are expected to strengthen further during the southwest monsoon season.

In simple terms, EL Nino is a climate pattern in which unusually warm waters in the Pacific Ocean can weaken India’s monsoon by reducing the formation of rain-bearing weather systems.

According to the IMD Monsoon Forecast System (MMCFS) shows that El Nino is expected to strengthen during the season.

Crop sowing under watch as rainfall deficit persists

The weak monsoon has already started affecting agriculture. As per a report by PTI, the Centre earlier this week flagged 111 districts as the most vulnerable to crop losses after reporting a 43 per cent monsoon rainfall deficit as of June 22. A total of 315 districts across 12 states have been mapped as expected to receive below-normal showers.

ALSO READ IMD sees driest June in 16 years with 43% rain deficiency

Plans are prepared to promote pulses, oilseeds, coarse seeds and short-duration, climate-resilient crop varieties.

Kerala monsoon deficit and Chennai’s preparations

Kerala has recorded a 33 per cent southwest monsoon rainfall deficit, with Wayanad reporting the highest shortfall at 64 per cent, according to PTI. IMD Director-in-Charge V K Mini said the rainfall deficit has already started affecting agriculture and warned that prolonged dry conditions could eventually impact groundwater and drinking water availability.

“Normally, June witnesses two depressions and up to five low-pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal. This year, not a single depression has formed,” as quoted by PTI.

Meanwhile, ahead of the northeast monsoon, the Tamil Nadu government has directed officials to complete all stormwater drain works in Chennai by August. According to PTI, the Greater Chennai Corporation has intensified desilting of canals, ponds, over one lakh silt catch pits, and 44 major waterways to improve flood preparedness.

Heatwave to Continue in Uttar Pradesh

Even as the southwest monsoon advances across more parts of the country, the IMD has warned that heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over parts of Uttar Pradesh for the next two days. Residents have been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to high temperatures until monsoon conditions strengthen over the region.