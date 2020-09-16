Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Government to push key bills in Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha today

Parliament. The Monsoon Session is currently underway.

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament is currently underway with strict Covid-19 precautionary measures in place. Both the Houses — Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are working in two different shifts. While Rajya Sabha is sitting from 9 am to 1 am, the Lok Sabha is functioning from 3 pm to 7 pm. On Wednesday, the government is likely to table four bills for consideration and passage in the Rajya Sabha. The bills are — The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020; The Salaries and Allowances of Ministers (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020; and The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Several bills are also likely to be moved in the Lok Sabha for consideration and passage. The bills are — The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020; The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020; and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. Earlier on Tuesday, the Lok Sabha passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which seeks to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion. The opposition parties described the measure as anti-farmer. The ruling NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal also opposed changes in the law. The government said that changes are aimed at transforming the farm sector and raising farmers’ income.