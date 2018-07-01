Monsoon Session of Parliament: Bills listed are of public interest, Goel says govt will approach opposition

The minister also informed Naidu that he had already met senior Congress leader and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in this regard. (IE)

Union minister Vijay Goel today said bills listed for the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament are of public interest and the government will approach opposition parties for ensuring their smooth passage. The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today and conveyed to him that the government was keen on making sure both houses of Parliament run smoothly. The minister also informed Naidu that he had already met senior Congress leader and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in this regard.

The government announced last week that the Monsoon Session will commence on July 18 and will go on till August 10. Goel also discussed the election of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman with Naidu and said there was no time specified as to by when it has to be held. The date will be decided after consulting opposition leaders, he said in a statement.

Incumbent Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman P J Kurien retires today and there is no time specified to conduct the election to find his successor, sources privy to the development said. Goel also conveyed to Naidu that the government wants election for the post to be held as early as possible, but after consulting the opposition.

“I talked about legislative agenda for the upcoming session with the Chairman. There are six ordinances listed in it. All the bills are in public interest and we will seek opposition’s cooperation in their passage,” he said.